New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for May 4th

Sundays can be bittersweet, especially since they are the last day off before returning to work for five days. While it’s no surprise that many people take this day as a relaxing break, today is a yearly holiday spanning decades: Star Wars Day. The next Star Wars movie is set to be The Mandalorian & Grogu, but the force is strong in The New York Times app. With games like Connections and Strands, which will have a Star Wars: A New Hope clue in the puzzle, the best place to hone your lightsaber skills and word knowledge is within Wordle. Yesterday’s puzzle was slightly difficult, but for today, May 4th, Wordle #1,415 will be a tough answer to solve. Dive into these useful tips, hints, and today’s NYT Wordle solution.

This puzzle game has been the centerpiece of the NYT games app since 2021, bringing forth an experience that’s both addictive and challenging. With over a thousand words having debuted as Wordle answers, there’s no shortage of unique and exciting puzzle solutions. The game provides players with six shots to solve a five-letter word. Each guess is given feedback with gray, yellow, and green blocks, which indicate where and which letter(s) are in the final word.

With several Star Wars movies on the horizon, including Star Wars: Starfighter starring Ryan Gosling, fans can actively celebrate the ever-growing franchise in the comfort of their local theater or at home. Disney+ has six episodes of Andor Season Two, a precursor to the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, or you can go to the movie theater to watch Return of the Jedi for its 20th Anniversary. Disney’s subscription service has all the films and shows available on TV or your phone, so now’s a great time to catch up or rewatch the classic stories of the Star Wars universe. In honor of this historic franchise, my starting word for today is “force,” which has two yellow blocks.

The Force is strong with this guessing word for Wordle #1,415.

The word “force” has two yellow blocks with O and R, a rather solid start. In these cases, keep these two together in your word search. This ensures that you aren’t complicating the ideation process and makes it easier for you to pay attention to finding other letters. Those looking for a Wordle hint, the final word means “an animal found in fresh water.” Today’s answer can be found down below.

Today’s solution for The New York Times Wordle for May 4th is “Trout.” I don’t know about you, but I felt we’d run into something fishy, like a double letter. As we dry ourselves off after diving into the water, remember that we’ll return on Monday, May 5th, for another puzzle piece for Wordle #1,416. May the force be with you, players.