New York Times Connections Answers for May 4th

Is today’s Connections giving you a hard time? We can help, as we have all of the correct answers and categories, along with hints and tips, for today, May 4th’s Connections from The New York Times. NYT Connections is the perfect mix of Wordle and Strands, mixing in fun wordplay with challenging themes. In regards to today’s puzzle, we have it a lot easier than it has been in previous days, though there are some tricky Star Wars-related words in there. Fortunately, we at ComicBook have played the puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s Connections.

In The New York Times’ Connections, you are given 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from names of Jedi or names of Sith to names of eras in Star Wars or species found in Star Wars. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

With today’s Connections, we ease up on the difficulty that has plagued this month of May, seen especially yesterday and May 1st. With puzzles like today’s, keep in mind that many words can have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to look for the obvious unless it only has one meaning. With May 4th’s puzzle, the words in today’s Connections are as follows: Chewy, Noodle, Cars, Darth, Jam, Boba, Tough, Shred, Solo, Dry, Sugar, Bluto, Tea, Genus, Stringy, and Milk.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: This steak doesn’t taste great

Green: Rock and roll!

Blue: Have you tried this liquid fad?

Purple: Look up to space

If you want to know the correct categories for today’s Connections, here are the themes:

Yellow: Qualities of Overcooked Meat

Green: Play some Electric Guitar

Blue: Ingredients in Bubble Tea

Purple: Planets/Dwarf Planets with First Letter Changed

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are May 4th’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Chewy, Dry, Stringy, Tough

Green: Jam, Noodle, Shred, Solo

Blue: Boba, Milk, Sugar, Tea

Purple: Bluto, Cars, Darth, Genus

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.