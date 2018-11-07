Potential ‘Bloodborne 2’ Teaser Found In Deracine

While many were hoping to see some Bloodborne 2 news earlier this year at E3, FromSoftware had other ideas. But just because they didn’t show the potential sequel back in June doesn’t mean its shelved. In fact, the studio might have just given us a huge hint in the form of an Easter egg in their latest adventure Deracine.

One user found an interesting nod to a potential sequel from the highly beloved game while exploring the VR title. There’s a doll named Fiona that makes the “Make Contact” gesture Bloodborne fans are fond of. But Easter eggs giving nods to other games under a studio umbrella are nothing new, so what makes people think this could be a sequel teaser?

The devil is in the details and in this instance, in the doll description. When players interact with the found doll, the description reads “a doll of the stone girl Fiona, who appears in the game as an unfinished tale.” An “unfinished tale” could absolutely be pointing at a sequel, which is something fans of the first game have been clamoring for since it first release.

Pair the wording with FromSoftware’s knack for hiding announcements in plain sight, this could be much more than just a simple nod to another game. Or we could just be delusional in our want for a sequel – really, only time will tell.

So far, nothing official has been announced yet but there’s still one more month to go before the new year! We’ve got all of our crossable appendages crossed for a big reveal!

As for the original Bloodborne, the first game is available now exclusively on the PlayStation 4. For more about the gritty adventure:

“Face your fears as you search for answers in the ancient city of Yharnam, now cursed with a strange endemic illness spreading through the streets like wildfire. Danger, death and madness lurk around every corner of this dark and horrific world, and you must discover its darkest secrets in order to survive.”

Are you hoping for a sequel or are you still holding out for more Demon Souls? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!

Source: FextraLife