Bloodborne Map Found In Dark Souls Remastered, Then Becomes GTA V Mod

Oh, leftover game assets. How you slay us.

Dark Souls Remastered just came out right before the weekend. But it didn’t take long for a modder by the name of Dropoff to find an interesting file within the game labeled “m99_99_98_00.” When he opened it, he discovered the Upper Cathedral Ward from the previously released PS4 adventure Bloodborne.

From Software worked on both of these games so that’s not too startling. But seeing a file from Bloodborne pop up in a different title is pretty interesting to say the least.

Another modder by the name of Lance McDonald went even further, posting pictures of said assets for all to see. And, yep, it sure looks like the Upper Cathedral Ward. You can see that tweet and the attached pics below.

Here’s a look at the early prototype of Bloodborne’s “Upper Cathedral Ward” map that was left behind in the Dark Souls REMASTERED files. It was created a long time ago back back when Dark Souls was in development. It’s not new work by the REMASTERED team. pic.twitter.com/BKBVGl1o8t — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) May 25, 2018

What’s more, another build of a level from From Software’s Demon’s Souls was also found in the form of Bolataria.

Dark Souls Remastered also contains a left behind copy of a small early chunk of Bolataria from Demon‘s Souls. pic.twitter.com/IivrPAusIq — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) May 26, 2018

This is already cool enough but then Dropoff decided to go one step further. He took the assets taken from the Upper Cathedral Ward and managed to port them into Grand Theft Auto V for PC. Yep, another completely unrelated game.

But the result is more awesome than you’d expect, especially with Trevor wandering around and exploring its space both on foot and in a car. You can watch that video below, posted on Dropoff’s YouTube channel.

While there isn’t much happening in the video (it’s essentially just wandering around showing its size), it’s impressive work. And we can’t imagine how fun it would be if someone set it up as a multiplayer battle arena. Who says it has to be limited to monsters?!

Kudos to both Lance and Dropoff for their work on finding this data. We’re still wondering why From Software would leave the assets in there since you can’t really unlock it for play within Dark Souls Remastered. Still, these modders have struck gold with this find.

Dark Souls Remastered is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC; and will release on Nintendo Switch later this year.

