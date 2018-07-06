Bloodborne New High-End Collectibles Line Revealed, Including Weapons

Bloodborne is an incredibly unforgiving game known for its brutality and momento mori feel. Some of the most iconic heroic wear and weapon looks have also come out of this fantastic title and now fans of the game can memorialize their favourite pieces forever and ever thanks to a newly announced collectibles line!

The incredible action RPG courtesy of From Software has some amazing features, including the epic Hunter from the game itself. Fans can now own the Hunter for themselves as well as an accurate Saw Cleaver, Beast Cutter, and more made to look exactly like their digital counterparts!

The Hunter

According to Play-Asia:

“Bloodborne Hunter 1/6 scale statue originally released back in 2015 returns with a new look. Based on the DLC “The Old Hunters,” a lot of parts were thoroughly remodeled. A short cape and waist belt are added on to “Hunter Garb,” alongside the transformable trick weapon “Beasthunter Saif” wielded in the right hand and “Piercing Rifle” in the left.



Also included is a newly sculpted motif of “The Hunter’s Nightmare” on the display base. The barely visible face is changed to an elderly look, which creates a totally different atmosphere on this statue. This statue goes beyond a traditional a re-release, it’s a new model!”

Available to pre-order for $299.99 here.

1:6 Scale Kirkhammer

According to the product’s description:

“Hunter’s Arsenal” is 1/6 scale weapons collection wielded by the player character, HUNTER, in the mega-hit action RPG for PlayStation®4, “Bloodborne,” enthusing game freaks around the world.



“Kirkhammer” is a trick weapon with two special features: one is a silver sword perfect for ripping beasts apart, and the other is a giant attacking hammer with massive power. The huge hammer is made of Polystone and weighs in at an impressive 500 grams. The beautifully engraved details on the surface of the weapon are impressive. The sword can actually be inserted into the hammer just like the transformed weapon in the video game. It can also be displayed with the “HUNTER 1/6 scale statue” or on the optional accessory “Collection Board.”

Available to pre-order for $62.99 right here.

1:6 Scale Cannon

According to Play-Asia:

“Hunter’s Arsenal” is 1/6 scale weapons collection wielded by the player character, HUNTER, in the mega-hit action RPG for PlayStation®4, “Bloodborne,” enthusing game freaks around the world.



The large firearm “Cannon” has been experimentally produced by the Healing Church Workshop before. The extraordinarily huge barrel is interchangeable helping to recreate both the carrying (short) and firing (long) mode. The massively long cannon measures up to 230 mm and is made of a heavy Polystone material, enhancing an already powerful presence. The highly detailed sculpt and paint work on a firearm is definitely a must-see. It can be displayed with the “HUNTER 1/6 scale statue” or on the optional accessory “Collection Board.”

Available to pre-order for $65.99 right here!

1:6 Scale Beast Cutter

According to the Beast Cutter’s official description:

“Hunter’s Arsenal” is 1/6 scale weapons collection wielded by the player character, HUNTER, in the mega-hit action RPG for PlayStation®4, “Bloodborne,” enthusing game freaks around the world.



“Beast Cutter” is a trick weapon newly added to the downloadable contents of “The Old Hunters.” This valuable set includes 2 different versions: one is the cleaver mode for cutting through the tough beast hides, and the other is the split blade mode. The transformed long reach weapon is 275 mm in length. The savage look of every single blade and the connection are precisely sculpted just like they appear in the video game. It can be displayed with the “HUNTER 1/6 scale statue” or on the optional accessory “Collection Board.”

Available to pre-order right here for $55.99.

1:6 Scale Saw Cleaver & Hunter Blunderbuss

According to Play-Asia:

One of the left-hand weapons that can be acquired at the beginning of the game "Hunter Blunderbuss" and the transformable trick weapon "Saw Cleaver" is bundled.

The beautiful design of the weapons is faithfully recreated with the texture of wood, iron and well-used cloth.

These weapons were originally included in "Hunter Statue," which was released in 2015, and now are separately available as a weapon set. They can be displayed on the optional accessory, "Collection Board."



The beautiful design of the weapons is faithfully recreated with the texture of wood, iron and well-used cloth.

These weapons were originally included in “Hunter Statue,” which was released in 2015, and now are separately available as a weapon set. They can be displayed on the optional accessory, “Collection Board.”

Available to pre-order here for $49.99.

The line will begin shipping out on November 30th with pre-orders ending on August 19th!

