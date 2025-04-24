Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Sell Out Quickly Amidst Website Crashes

The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have gone live at midnight through most major retailers. As expected, there have been issues reported by those hopeful to get their hands on Nintendo’s upcoming console. With everyone trying to get their pre-orders in, many websites are getting hit with huge amounts of traffic all at once. Some retailers have handled this better than others while some have crashed and burned. Regardless of whether players pre-order through Best Buy, Walmart, Target, or GameStop, demand is high, as seen by Japan pre-orders exceeding expectations. However, the demand has caused the console to sell out almost instantly.

As pre-orders have gone live, Target has been hit hard and the strain on the website has caused it to crash and disrupt the sales process. This is preventing many from being able to get their pre-orders in and potentially missing out on the Nintendo Switch 2 or the Mario Kart World Nintendo Switch 2 bundle at launch. However, many have had luck using the Target app rather than the website though it appears Target’s stock sold out almost instantly.

Best Buy has recognized the high demand for the Nintendo Switch 2 and required an account for pre-orders. Despite logging in, many could not add the Nintendo Switch 2 console or bundle to their cart and check out. This was due to the pre-order start being delayed. After nearly 30 minutes, the pre-order went live and players could join the queue. Some have reported sticking through the lengthy queue and being able to complete the purchase, while others were greeted with a message the Nintendo Switch 2 was sold out.

Walmart placed potential buyers into a queue and it seems this is the route to go, as many are reporting getting in. Once in, they have been able to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 or the Mario Kart World console bundle. Those pre-ordering through Walmart should stay in the queue, wait for their turn, and they will be able to complete their purchase.

To say the Nintendo Switch 2 hype is high would be an understatement. Nintendo fans have been eager to pre-order the console since the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct aired and revealed the release date. Retailers have been preparing for this event, such as Best Buy’s planned midnight release or GameStop revealing how many consoles will be at some stores and a midnight release. Amazon is notably absent from the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order list and fans have wondered why.

Those who have been able to navigate this pre-order nightmare can look forward to their console arriving on or near launch day. If you missed out on getting a pre-order in, there is the option of going to a store on launch day as soon as they open. Getting there early will probably help, as some dedicated gamers will be waiting in line before the doors open. Those who miss out on these pre-orders can still get a pre-order email from Nintendo later on in May.