New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 24th

If you are joining us after the hectic battle to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, I hope the odds were in your favor. Those simply getting by this wonderful Thursday, remember why you are clicking on this article. The New York Times app brings daily Connections and Strands puzzles to the masses, which are fun, but nothing compares to the pursuit of word knowledge like Wordle. Yesterday’s puzzle was difficult, but for today, April 24th, the NYT Wordle answers will, once again, be quite the challenge. We’re here to help with tips, hints, and the solution for today’s game below.

The New York Times has brought this massive phenomenon to users globally since 2021. Having gone through over a thousand words and counting, the game has been played by millions of people daily. Wordle is a puzzle-solving game where players have up to six chances to solve a five-letter word. Every guess provides insight into the final answer with gray, yellow, and green blocks, indicating the placement of the correct letters.

Yesterday brought some exciting entertainment news with the teaser for Predator: Badlands and the casting announcement for The Hunger Games: Sunrise of the Reaping on the movie side. On the gaming side, we got a taste of the next wave of upcoming games with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which has received critical acclaim from critics, and the Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Yotei release date. Things are looking pretty good for entertainment as we make our way through 2025, so for the sake of optimism, my starting word for today is “great.” As if things weren’t good enough, this word has one yellow and green block.

The word “great” has one green block with G and a yellow block with E. This feedback is solid, since we’ve got a green block, which lets us know that the word G is in the right placement in the final answer. This cuts the word search pretty nicely, making things easier for the rest of your guesses. E is a commonly used letter, but can be found in some words with G at the beginning of it. To help out, there are two E’s in the Wordle answer. If you are struggling, you can find the final solution below.

Today’s solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 24th is “Genie.” I was hoping this word would come to the game… seems like my first wish came true. While my other wishes are kept secret, don’t be surprised if you find yourselves coming back to ComicBook tomorrow for another puzzle piece for Wordle #1406. Be your best self today, players.