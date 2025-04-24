New York Times Strands Answers for April 24th

Are you having a rough time with today’s Strands? You’re in luck, as we at ComicBook have solved the puzzle and got everything you need to solve April 24th’s Strands from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. NYT’s Strands is the perfect mix of challenge from Connections and wordplay with Wordle. Today’s theme, “Coarse material”, is very straightforward with the topic and words, but the words can be tricky. Well, no worries, as we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

The New York Times’ Strands’ gameplay is simple: players are tasked with finding several words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like water birds or Nintendo. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of Nintendo, potential words would be Nintendo consoles like Switch or Wii.

Today’s Strands theme is “Coarse material”

For today, April 24th’s puzzle, it’s definitely on the easier side when figuring out the topic, but harder on the words. The theme for today’s Strands is “Coarse material”. Funnily enough, it does go hand in hand with yesterday’s Strands puzzle. With themes like today’s, it’s good to remember to take each word seriously, especially “Coarse”. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram has to do with hard textures.

When trying to find where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Rough Stuff.

While things can be soft, these words are all rough, texture-wise. If you want to know all the correct answers for April 24th’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Sackcloth

Rough Stuff

Bark

Loofah

Sandpaper

Pumice

Rope

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.