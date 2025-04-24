Some Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Already Canceled by Retailers

Some customers who pre-ordered a Nintendo Switch 2 are reporting that their orders have been canceled by select retailers. The Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the most in demand pieces of technology being released this year and as a result, many have expected they would have a hard time getting one. Although some retailers like Best Buy put in restrictions to make it so Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders would be given out to the right people, it doesn’t change the fact it’s a high demand item. Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders went live and naturally, there were some issues. Sites were crashing, some sites didn’t open pre-orders when they said they would, and there was overall just annoying technology problems.

These things are to be expected now, but it’s extra annoying when some people stayed up until around midnight on a weeknight to try and pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2. Of course, all of these problems made the experience less than ideal and shows that there’s likely never going to be a perfect way to pre-order a new console. Not only do you have to compete with thousands, if not millions, of other people, but there’s also people trying to buy up stock so they can scalp it and resell it for a higher price. However, that was far from the biggest issue.

Some Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Canceled Immediately by Select Retailers

A number of people trying to pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 from both Target and Walmart reported that their pre-orders went through, but were almost immediately canceled. This is likely a result of so many orders being processed at once and the system being unable to fully recognize that it has sold out before someone checks out. Nevertheless, it’s really irritating that many people battled with technical errors, got through, paid for it, felt a sense of relief, and then had the rug pulled out from under them. Unfortunately, that’s just the way things go. If you pre-ordered a Nintendo Switch 2, it’s best to double check your order and see if it’s still good to go. If so, you’re likely in the clear and are well on your way to getting your console provided there isn’t some sort of catastrophe.

Hey @Walmart , I ordered a Switch 2 and then my order was immediately canceled?!? pic.twitter.com/VJ4c2paMdG — Elliott (@SaaSacre) April 24, 2025

I kept refreshing the page on target to get the switch 2, was on the checkout page for 20 minutes refreshing it over and over ,hoping it would work. And after it claimed to finally work, I got an email saying it got cancelled immediately. Fucking hell. pic.twitter.com/H9Ag5cUm4a — Doobus Goobus (@DoobusGoobus) April 24, 2025

Target canceled my Switch 2 pre-order but then sent me a confirmation email 15 minutes later just to rub it in (it still shows up as canceled in my account). pic.twitter.com/QlUCPObT94 — Andrew Roth+ (@RothsReviews) April 24, 2025

Fuck Target. Pre ordered switch 2 3 times and they got cancelled immediately pic.twitter.com/FKnOFFL1q7 — Weast (@BiggWeast) April 24, 2025

If you are one of the folks who got your order canceled, there is still hope. GameStop has plenty of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock in-store. Some stores reportedly have as many as 100 units to offer to customers. So, if you can run to your local GameStop when they open in the morning, you may have a fighting chance. It’s likely you won’t have too much competition when doors open given it’s a work day. If you strike out there or it isn’t an option, Nintendo will send out direct invites to those who signed up for pre-orders through its own store on May 8th. That will also give you a good chance to secure a Nintendo Switch 2.

All in all, it’s been a chaotic process, but hopefully, there will be a good amount of stock after release. Only time will tell just how prepared Nintendo is for how popular Nintendo Switch 2 seems to be, but it doesn’t seem to be nearly as bad as the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 pre-order process at least.