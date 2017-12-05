Bloodborne: First Look At The Gritty Art In Upcoming Comic

PlayStation 4 players are familiar with the brutality akin to the Dark Souls series with the ever challenging Bloodborne title. The game quickly became a fan favourite, even launching its own spin-off card game to keep the momentum going. Like many popular video games, a comic book series will take the adventures to a different level in the form of a page-turning story, and now we’ve got a first look at some of the gritty artwork and different covers.

Below are four variant covers that collectors can hunt down, with one in particular paying homage game’s original cover art. A few sneak peeks into the comic’s pages gives fans an up close and personal look at the narrative and the art style definitely shows the same brutal nature one would expect from something bearing the Bloodborne name.

As far as the comic itself, Bloodborne: The Death of Sleep has a pretty solid creative team behind it including Ales Kot (Wolf, Zero) at the helm as the comic’s writer. Wolfenstein and Witcher comic artist Piotr Kowawlski led their talents to the keep the gritty nature alive as the franchise makes its leap into a different medium for fans to enjoy.

In a press release from earlier this year, Kot had this to say about the upcoming project:

“I am honored to be working within the Bloodborne universe. There will be mystery, the weird, the eerie, the horrific and the bloody – and there will be an undercurrent of decaying romanticism, walking hand in hand with brain-mashing, soul-cleaving action, together ascending towards the Blood Moon as drawn by the talented and depraved Piotr Kowalski. Ascend with us, Hunters old and new. And do remember: one has to seek Paleblood to transcend the hunt.”

Bloodborne: The Death of Sleep will be released by Titan Comics at an undisclosed February 2018 date!