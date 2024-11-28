Bloodborne Fans Warned to Not Get Hopes Up With New Rumor

Tell me if you’ve heard this one before: new Bloodborne rumors are beginning to circle online and have some fans thinking an announcement tied to the series could be coming soon. More so than any other PlayStation franchise, fans have been making it known for years that they want to see a remaster, remake, or sequel to FromSoftware’s hit action game Bloodborne on PS5. To this point, nothing has ever remotely indicated that PlayStation is doing anything with the property, but that hasn’t kept hope from constantly being kept alive. Now, in the wake of something new actually happening to Bloodborne, fans are again beginning to think that news could be around the corner, but one insider has warned against this line of thinking.

Within the past day, fans spotted that maintenance is soon set to take place for Bloodborne and its servers. On its own, this maintenance wouldn’t mean a lot, but it’s the date on which the servers are being tinkered with that has some fans on high alert. Specifically, these Bloodborne server tweaks will be happening on December 3rd, which is a date that some have believed PlayStation previously teased would be when a new PlayStation Showcase would happen. While there’s no reason to believe just yet that a PS Showcase or State of Play will be transpiring next week, that hasn’t stopped fans from jumping to conclusions and linking this with the Bloodborne maintenance date. As a result, some believe that PlayStation could look to shadow-drop a remaster, remake, or at the very least a 60fps update for Bloodborne on this day.

In response to this line of thinking, one credible PlayStation insider came forward and told Bloodborne hopefuls that they shouldn’t get too excited about this latest round of speculation. In a post on X, Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb indicated that this maintenance for Bloodborne has nothing whatsoever to do with anything new related to the game. As such, anyone hoping to see a remaster/remake or sequel announced next week should dash those hopes now rather than continue to delude themselves.

“I promise you this is nothing,” Grubb wrote on social media.

Perhaps one day PlayStation and FromSoftware will look to do something new with Bloodborne. In fact, Sony itself might be in the process of acquiring Kadokawa, which is the current parent company of FromSoftware. If this deal were to go through, it would make future content related to Bloodborne much more likely than ever before. As for this new rumor, though, it’s almost certain that nothing will end up coming from it.