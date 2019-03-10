‘Bloodborne’ Players Gather for Another “Return to Yharnam” Event

Bloodborne players are once again rallying for the annual “Return to Yharnam” event that calls for people to repopulate the game’s servers.

If you’re a Bloodborne player who’s not to connected to the community, you might be surprised to find a few more players in your game for the next few weeks who are either there to help or hinder you. For other players though, March 10th marks the beginning of the annual Return to Yharnam event that’s now begun.

“Gather amongst you the bravest of hunters, for this event will begin March 10th and run all the way through the 24th,” an announcement within the Bloodborne subreddit reads that’s now been stuck to the top of the forum. “Fellow players from both the Bloodborne Reddit and Discord community as well as the Dark Souls community shall be joining in on the Hunt.”

The same event took place last year as well when the Bloodborne community came together three years after the game’s initial release on the PlayStation 4. Players shared evidence of the event’s effects as activity increased during the event, and if the community wants to make the same happen this year, the announcement post for the event has a few guidelines for Return to Yharnham 2019.

To get the most out of this event, create a brand new character and play through the game while summoning as many random co-operators and invaders as possible.

Assure that your matchmaking region is set to Worldwide.

Leave a note in the Hunter’s Dream next to the bath messengers with the words “you’re in the know, right?” and upvote any messages like these that you find.

Finally, and importantly of all, have fun!

Every Return to Yharnam event has taken place around the same time in the past few years, and it’s probably best that it’s starting now to give players plenty of time to participate before Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice releases. Sekiro is another game from developer FromSoftware and is scheduled to release on March 22nd. If someone liked Bloodborne, there’s a pretty strong chance they’ll be giving Sekiro some attention, to the two-week window for the Return to Yharnam event should give ample time to enjoy both.

