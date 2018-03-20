Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Will Get a Release Date Soon

Ever since its initial announcement and its incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, the latest project from Castlevania director Koji Igarashi, has been building up incredible energy. It should make its way to retail and digital release sometime this year, and we’ll finally learn just when it’ll be in our hands within a matter of days.

The game’s official Twitter account provided a recent update, noting that a new Kickstarter update is set to post sometime this month. With it, it’s going to announce just when we’ll be getting our hands on Bloodstained for consoles and PC. This follows on the heels of a successful SXSW panel that took place last week.

The post reads, “Hello everyone! Two quick corrections from the panel from today: We will be localizing voice acting into two languages: English and Japanese. Also, we will be announcing the release date for the Alpha Backer Demo in the March Kickstarter update, not April’s.”

But then it added, “We’ll also be talking about the actual game’s release date in the March Kickstarter update.” You can see the Twitter posts below.

Considering that there are only a few days left in March, that means we’ll be seeing an update very soon, and get an idea of when the game and the demo will release.

More than likely, the demo could arrive sometime this summer, with the full game arriving sometime in fall, maybe even winter. We know Igarashi and his team are putting a great deal of time into the game, so it’ll be a thing of beauty when it’s finished.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and, at a later time, Nintendo Switch.