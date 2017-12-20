Bloody Zombies Staggering To Nintendo Switch In Time For The Holidays

We’re not sure if there are any Christmas carols out there that discuss the possibilities of blowing the heads off of zombies – but there should be one, dang it.

Especially considering that Bloody Zombies is about to make its debut on the Nintendo Switch in time for the holidays. The game’s official website has listed a release date of December 23rd, and while that’s not the usual eShop date of release, it’s still coming to relieve some of that Christmas stress you may have built up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the official game description and features, just in case you need a refresher.

“Bloody Zombies is a co-op brawler evolved for Nintendo Switch with innovative freeform combat, expansive multiplayer options, and hordes upon hordes of zombies!

Fight over 20 diverse environments using your brutal, expanding abilities to take down a huge variety of deadly, mutated zombies. Created for 1-4 players both online & offline, Bloody Zombies is fully playable across all Switch play modes, and supports all controller configurations.

FIGHT HORDES OF ZOMBIES – Take on a diverse plague of zombies in brutal and bloody hand-to-zombie combat. More than 30 different undead types, each requiring a different strategic approach.

BRAWLING EVOLVED – Innovative Freeform Combat allows you to combine unlockable moves and create your own chainable combos.

ONLINE & LOCAL CO-OP – Supports 1-4 players across TV, Tabletop and Handheld modes, using all Joy-Con and Pro Controller combinations.

FULL CAMPAIGN – Fight in the iconic ruins of London across over 20 unique environments.

LONE SURVIVORS – Choose from 4 playable anti-heroes each with a full arsenal of zombie-bashing skills.”

So to recap, you’ve got an arcade-style brawler with free-form combat to keep things innovative; you’ve got support for up to four players; it’s no doubt a mature title (the web page even has an age gate, something you don’t see that often on a Nintendo page); and it also supports a number of control variations. If that doesn’t spell “bashing a zombie’s head in during Christmas” sort of fun, we’re not sure what does.

We’ll give Bloody Zombies a close look over the holiday season. Be sure to pick it up when it releases this Friday!