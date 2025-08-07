Blumhouse’s New Co-Op Horror Game Gets Early Access Release Date

Blumhouse is putting a new co-op horror game into early access later this month. There’s no shortage of video games to play within all genres. Free-to-play games have flooded the market, AAA gaming is filled with tons of different options, and indie games scratch niche itches within all genres. However, one of the most popular genres of the last few years has been co-op horror games. Titles like Friday the 13th, Dead by Daylight, The Outlast Trials, and Lethal Company have all offered unique and horrific experiences that can be played with friends. It’s a great genre that has a bunch of different offerings and Blumhouse is looking to capitalize on that.

Over the last few years, movie studio Blumhouse has expanded into the gaming realm. While some thought Blumhouse would just make video game versions of its various horror franchises (and that is part of the plan), Blumhouse has stepped in to fill a role that the gaming industry hasn’t really had. The studio’s position in Hollywood is to invest in cheap horror movies that can be made for under a few million dollars, save for tentpole movies like Halloween, which almost guarantees profitability. It has allowed Blumhouse to be a major force in Hollywood and gets original horror movies made with relative ease.

Now, Blumhouse is doing something like that with games and shining a spotlight on various indie horror games as a publisher. With all of that said, the publisher is putting out a new horror game later this month. Eyes of Hellfire is a brand new co-op horror game developed by Dublin-based studio Gambrinous. Eyes of Hellfire is inspired by Irish folklore and sees up to 5 players working together to escape a lodge by solving puzzles, fighting paranormal entities, and more. Each player has their own curse that they have to break independent to their friends, but players can be forced to betray their allies in order to do so. It’s a pretty unique game and one that will likely be a blast with friends.

Eyes of Hellfire will launch in Steam early access on August 27th for $9.99, with a 10% discount at launch. Additionally, Blumhouse is embracing Hazelight’s model for co-op games by offering a friend pass. Essentially, one friend can own the game and allow another player in for free, without them having to own the game. While they don’t get to keep it, it does allow you to easily populate co-op lobbies without everyone having to buy the game themselves. However, those that own Eyes of Hellfire will have access to more features and content.