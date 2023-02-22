Blumhouse Announces New Horror Video Game Studio

Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind movies like Get Out and Paranormal Activity, are taking a step into gaming. Blumhouse Productions has been a massive success as it has carved out a pretty major space for itself in Hollywood. The studio has gotten a lot of traction as it invests in relatively low-budget horror films, making it fairly easy for them to at least break even if not have absurd profit margins. This has allowed a lot of notable creators like Jordan Peele the opportunity to get their start as directors and really prove their capabilities. The studio has expanded quite bit since its inception and helped revive Halloween for a new trilogy.

Now, the studio is taking its next step with a gaming studio. As Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's movie enters production, the studio has confirmed it will be launching its own gaming division. The studio, known as Blumhouse Games, will operate similarly to its movie studio by focusing on small-budget horror games (around $10 million) for consoles, PC, and mobile. As of right now, no games have been announced, but the company has appointed Zach Wood as President and Don Sechler as CFO.

"For some time we have been looking to build out a team to start accessing the growth opportunity in interactive media. When we sat with Zach and Don they articulated an approach that resonated with Blumhouse's model and we knew it was a perfect place for us to start our push into the interactive space." said Abhijay Prakash, Blumhouse President (via Bloody Disgusting). "With their experience, sensibility and knowledge of the gaming marketplace Zach and Don are the ideal leaders to leverage Blumhouse's unique genre strengths into gaming."

Wood is an industry veteran who has worked on games like Prey and the upcoming Redfall while Sechler recently served a key business role at PlayStation and assisted in the development of high-profile AAA games as well as indie titles. As of right now, it remains to be seen what will come of Blumhouse Games, but it already has two strong candidates to lead the division.

