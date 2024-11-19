New Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Update Released With Patch Notes

Activision has released a new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 update for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Since the launch of Season 1 of Black Ops 6 earlier this month, Activision has released a handful of subsequent patches for the game to further improve the experience seen across Multiplayer and Zombies modes. Now, that trend has continued once again with a new update that refines some elements of BO6 based on player feedback.

Downloadable right now, this new Black Ops 6 update has most notably changed the Legacy XP token system in the game to where they are now supported. This is something that has been a major point of contention in the Call of Duty community over the past week, so for the matter to now be resolved is good to see. Other than this, the patch also tweaks a couple of smaller aspects tied to Gunsmith, Scorestreaks, UI, and GobbleGums in Zombies.

To get a look at everything that has been altered, you can view the full patch notes for this new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 update below.

GLOBAL

Legacy XP Tokens

Updated Black Ops 6 to support legacy XP token functionality

Gameplay

Improved hitmarker UI to help identify individual shots more easily.

Cosmetics

Addressed an issue where weapon sights would be misaligned with the Weaver Repairman Operator Skin equipped.

Store

Improved the loading of Tracer and Inspect preview videos for weapons.

MULTIPLAYER

Gunsmith

Added several missing language translations when swapping attachments.

Scorestreaks

Improved steering in reverse with View-Based vehicle controls.

UI

Addressed an unintentional bug where MWII and MWIII camos could be applied to Black Ops 6 weapons. Camos from previous titles were not designed for Black Ops 6 weapons and attachments and are not supported due to visual inconsistencies.

Addressed an issue where some Perk bags were not displaying when creating loadouts.

Stability

Various stability fixes.

ZOMBIES

GobbleGums

Addressed an issue that allowed GobbleGums to persist indefinitely.

UI

Added additional information for the current saved game in the map selection menu.

Stability