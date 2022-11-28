Board Games are Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Amazon Cyber Monday Deal
Black Friday 2022 was a bit disappointing in terms of deals on board games, but it appears that Amazon is making up for it with their Cyber Monday 2022 offerings. It all starts with a buy 2, get 1 free sale that includes hundreds of popular games. If that's not enough, there are standalone sales that include deep discounts on individual titles.
We'll start breaking things down with the B2G1 free sale, which you can shop here on Amazon while it lasts. We highly suggest that you make use of the sale search bar to find games that your interested in. With so many eligible games, there's a good chance that you'll find three that are on your wish list. Then there are the standalone sales, which feature some of the lowest prices ever on select games. You'll find a collection of these sales below, followed by a list of some of our picks for the best board game deals that Amazon is offering for Cyber Monday 2022.
- Up to 48% off Hasbro Gaming, Monopoly, and Avalon Hill Games
- Up to 51% off Family & Strategy Games
- Up to 44% off Party Games
- Up to 66% off Wizards of the Coast Games (D&D and Magic: The Gathering)
- Up to 50% off Select puzzles, games, and STEAM toys
The Best Cyber Monday Board Game Deals
Here are some handpicked gems from the sales listed above, but there are many, many more where this came from.
- Highlights from The D&D and MTG sale
- D&D Essentials Kit – 23% off (B2G1)
- Avalon Hill Betrayal at The House on The Hill 3rd Edition – 56% off
- Wordle the Party Game – 33% off
- Twilight Imperium 4th Edition Board Game - 44% off
- TeeTurtle Here to Slay Base Game – 30% off
- CGE Czech Games Edition Lost Ruins of Arnak - 32% off
- Eldritch Horror – 35% off
- Mysterium Board Game – 55% off (B2G1)
- Stonemaier Games Scythe Board Game – 23% off (B2G1)
- Star Wars The Clone Wars Pandemic Board Game (B2G1)
- Star Wars Villainous: Power of The Dark Side (B2G1)
- Wingspan – 28% off (B2G1)
