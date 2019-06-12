Borderlands 2 Features The Best Stranger Things Easter Egg For Eleven

With excitement building for the release of Gearbox‘s Borderlands 3, many fans are returning to previous entries to get into the groove before the new game drops. This may also be due to the fact that the devs dropped some pretty sweet updates that brought crispy visuals to the wastelands we’ve all come to love over the years. In addition to this, Gearbox released new DLC for Borderlands 2 earlier this week, which is meant to bridge the gap between the title and its upcoming sequel. That said, players are now beginning to notice a new Easter egg that has appeared in Borderlands 2 and it’s a direct reference to hit Netflix show Stranger Things.

Many of you likely know that Stranger Things’ Eleven is quite fond of Eggo waffles. When Borderlands 2 players recently found a box of waffles on the ground in-game, they couldn’t help but take a closer look. Upon doing so, it can be seen that the waffles are made by Torgue, and they are indeed “Property of 11,” as is written on the side of the box.

The Stranger Things Easter egg can be found during The Cost of Progress mission that is part of the Commander Lilith and the Fight for Sanctuary DLC that recently dropped. The box of Eleven’s waffles is on the ground of one of the upper jail cells in the Paradise Lab, for those looking to find it for themselves. This certainly isn’t the first pop culture reference found in a Borderlands title, and it definitely won’t be the last. I can only imagine how many are packed into the upcoming installment.

Speaking of which, Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One and pre-orders are live now. For more information on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage. As for the recently released DLC for Borderlands 2, here’s what it is all about:

“Sanctuary is under siege, the Vault’s map has been stolen and a toxic gas is poisoning Pandora. Fight new bosses, explore new zones, get new loot (including an entirely new tier beyond Legendary) and join up with Lilith and the Crimson Raiders to take on a deranged villain hell-bent on ruling the planet.”

What do you think about all of this? Have you jumped back into Borderlands 2 to play the new DLC? Did you already find the Stranger Things Easter egg? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

