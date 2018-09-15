This ‘Borderlands 2’ Mod Turns the Game Into ‘Superhot’, Looks Incredible

The Borderlands series has been hailed for its phenomenal shooting mechanics, memorable characters, and hilarious dialogue. Superhot has been praised for its incredible minimilistic approach to the genre that requires both strategy and skill. Ever the two shall meet with a new mod that’s coming really soon called Borderlands 2: SUPERHOT.

You can see your first look at how the two worlds collide in the video at the top of the article, but it looks like an expert blend of the two styles. One unique feature of the Superhot game, especially in VR, is that time only moves forward when the player does. This means if the player remains completely still, the world becomes a strategic battlefield that can be molded to the individual.

This mod implements that same mechanic into the world of Borderlands 2, adding an entirely new layer to the player experience within the familiar world of Pandora.

Also like Superhot, it’s one shot – one kill. Freeze time, line up that shot, and BOOM – a headshot that would make Tiny Tina proud of you. Though the video at the top doesn’t explicitly state it, it is assumed that players can also die with one bullet as well – just like Superhot – so again, strategy is key.

Interested in learning more? You can check out the Borderlands 2 Subreddit where ‘Blacktavius’ will reveal the exact time of release that is set to be “really soon.”

Need a little more info on Superhot, check out more about the game below:

“Blurring the lines between cautious strategy and unbridled mayhem, SUPERHOT is the FPS in which time moves only when you move. No regenerating health bars. No conveniently placed ammo drops. It’s just you, outnumbered and outgunned, grabbing weapons off fallen enemies to shoot, slice, and maneuver through a hurricane of slow-motion bullets.”

Endless Mode – how long can you last against unyielding waves of enemies?

Challenge Mode – take on SUPERHOT with your bare hands, no restarts, timed runs, and more.

Replay Editor – edit and upload your best runs for all to see on superhot.video.

Extras – delve further into SUPERHOT with mini-games, ASCII art, and [redacted].

“With its unique, stylized graphics SUPERHOT finally adds something new and disruptive to the FPS genre. SUPERHOT’s polished, minimalist visual language helps you focus on what’s most important – the fluidity of gameplay and cinematic beauty of the fight.”

Thanks for the amazing mod tip, PC Gamer!