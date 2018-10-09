‘Borderlands 2 VR’ Coming This December

The Borderlands franchise is one rife with dirty jokes, a dirty planet, and even dirtier fighting. Basically, it’s perfect and for those that couldn’t enough of Tiny Tina, Gaige, Zer0, Maya, and more – we’ve got some good news! Now, thanks to PlayStation VR, you can be closer to the world of Pandora than ever before but without the danger of being eaten alive, huzzah!

According to a recent announcement over on the PlayStation blog, “This 14th December, PlayStation VR fans can look forward to the latest blockbuster experience to come to the platform with Borderlands 2 VR. Developed by Gearbox Software, Borderlands 2 VR brings the iconic shooting-looting world of Pandora to life like never before, as you virtually become a treasure-seeking Vault Hunter facing off against the galaxy’s most charming psychopathic dictator – Handsome Jack – with nothing but your arsenal of 87 bazillion guns.”

With even more Borderlands 3 rumors and leaks running rampant in the last month, this revelation comes at the perfect time! This co-op shooter is an incredibly fun ride for both those that want to play with friends, or simply those that want to go lone-wolf. Between the immersively fun combat style, memorable characters, and absolutely hilarious dialogue – the PlayStation VR version of this title will be the best way yet to throw yourself into the game and punch ClapTrap all over again.

Haven’t had a chance to check out this adventure yet? Here’s what you need to know about the game and what life on Pandora has to offer:

“A new era of shoot and loot is about to begin. Play as one of four new vault hunters facing off against a massive new world of creatures, psychos and the evil mastermind, Handsome Jack. Make new friends, arm them with a bazillion weapons and fight alongside them in 4 player co-op on a relentless quest for revenge and redemption across the undiscovered and unpredictable living planet.”