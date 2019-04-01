‘Borderlands 3’: Gearbox CEO Thinks An ASMR Gun is a “Fun Idea”

The Borderlands franchise is pretty well known for all of the looting and shooting featured, and with the upcoming installment having over one billion guns, things are bound to get a little hectic. Previous entries have showcased some rather interesting weapons, including the likes of Borderlands 2‘s novelty gun from Hyperion, the Bane. If you are familiar with the Bane, you know that it enjoys screaming at you as you fire it while also drastically reducing your movement speed. That said, many players are beginning to suggest an ASMR gun for Borderlands 3, and it looks like the Gearbox CEO is into it.

This all began on Reddit when some of the users on the Borderlands subreddit started discussing the idea of an ASMR gun. After that gained a little traction, one fan took the suggestion directly to Randy Pitchford on Twitter, to which the CEO replied, saying it’s “a fun idea.” Naturally, with over one billion guns in the game, if there are guns with legs, there should also be guns that whisper loudly to you.

This is a fun idea. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 1, 2019

Back over on Reddit, fans began offering up who should be the voice of the gun, with the suggestion of Mr. Torgue being my personal favorite. Just imagine arming yourself with the ASMR gun, the majority of the surrounding sound being drowned out, and Mr. Torgue leaning into the microphone, whispering ridiculous phrases. Sounds like a good time.

Of course, it’s too early to tell, but with the rise in popularity when it comes to ASMR, there might even already be such a gun in Borderlands 3. We will hopefully learn more about the game’s weapons on April 3rd, which is when Gearbox is set to officially reveal the release date and (hopefully) platforms.

However, if recent leaks are to be believed, some fans are not going to be pleased. You can read all about that right here. Just keep in mind that these leaks arrived via gearbox on April Fools’ Day. There is a good chance all of it was deliberate just to throw fans off.

