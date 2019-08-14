Borderlands 3 Might Feature Even More Celebrities

In case you missed it, it turned out the Ice-T — yes, Ice-T as in the musician and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor — will voice a character in Borderlands 3, but not just any character: Ice-T will voice an artificial intelligence that’s been stuffed into a teddy bear. While celebrity cameos are all the rage, we had to ask during a recent preview event for Borderlands 3: are there other celebrities coming to the game?

When discussing the inclusion of Ice-T as Balex, the aforementioned AI, ComicBook.com’s Tanner Dedmon went on to ask whether there were any other celebrities considered for the upcoming video game. After noting that he couldn’t speak to potential casting that didn’t materialize, and noting the including of Chris Hardwick as Vaughn, it sure sounds like Sam Winkler, co-lead writer of Borderlands 3, all but confirmed that there are other cameos yet to be revealed.

ComicBook.com: Was Ice-T the only celebrity considered?

Sam Winkler: For [Balex, the AI/teddy bear]? Well, I can’t say what ifs, but I said we have Chris Hardwick as Vaughn who lent his voice to that character again from Tales From The Borderlands. And Vaughn is incredibly fun to write for, we also included him in the Commander Lilith TLC for Borderlands 2.

So there’s a chance maybe we could hear someone else?

No one I can talk about.

*****

*****

Borderlands 3 releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.