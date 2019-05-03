Claptrap Has A New Voice Actor For Borderlands 3

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Troy Baker wouldn’t reprise his role as Rhys in Borderlands 3 when it releases for PS4, Xbox One, and PC this September. Naturally, this was disheartening for hardcore fans of the series. However, Baker isn’t the only one not reprising his role. David Eddings has revealed that he will not be voicing Claptrap in Borderlands 3, a character he has voiced in every Borderlands game to date. And if you thought fans were upset about Rhys, you won’t want to see them when they find out that the arguably most beloved character in the series features a new voice.

According to Eddings, the reason he won’t be reprising his role simply comes down to money. He wanted more money than Gearbox was willing to offer, so he took a stand and decided to walk away.

“No. For the first time, I insisted on getting paid for my performance and all of a sudden they couldn’t afford me,” said Eddings when asked by a fan if he was voicing Claptrap in the upcoming Borderlands installment. “Now I’m not telling them how to run their business but maybe next time they should put the $12M payment from 2K in the Gearbox bank account instead. Just sayin’…”

Eddings continued in a response to upset fans, encouraging them not to be too sad about the news. Further, he suggested his replacement is a very a good one.

“You’re kind but please don’t be too sad,” said Eddings. “In the end, my exit from GBX created at least three job opportunities for other people so that’s a positive. Fun fact: When Rikki Simons and I first met we both said, ‘People think I’m you!’”

So, if you noticed that Claptrap sounds a bit different in Borderlands 3 — which many did — this is why. Hopefully, the difference won’t be so glaring the more we hear it.

Borderlands 3 is poised to release worldwide on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

