Borderlands 3 Dev Says Game is Equally Accessible For New and Old Players Alike

The impending arrival of Gearbox Software‘s next installment in the Borderlands series has many people excited. We’ve recently had the chance to meet the new Vault Hunters through a series of videos released by the devs, and with only a month remaining until launch, it’s time to start stocking up on snacks to explore every bit of the game possible. That said, during a recent interview with GamingBolt, senior producer Anthony Nicholson noted how Borderlands 3 is not only accessible for those who have been fans of the franchise for years, but also equally so for those who will be jumping in for the first time.

“We have several different options and several different modes that the guys on the game field team— we actually have our own department within the department that works on accessibility, because it’s really important to us,” Nicholson said. “But as far as newcomers coming into the series, it’s a first person shooter. If you’ve ever played a first person shooter game then you’ll feel right at home.

“The recruitment walk-through that we did with Claptrap in the beginning of the game, we want to make sure that is stepping people through and showing them how to play the game. We want to make sure that even if you’ve been here since 2009 or you’re playing for the first time in 2019, that you can pick the game up and understand that we’re giving it everything that you need to be successful and really enjoy the experience.”

Borderlands 3 is set to officially arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on what to expect in the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage, or find out more in the brief overview below:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”

