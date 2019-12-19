The First Borderlands 3 Expansion Brings Vault Hunting to Handsome Jack’s Casino

The Borderlands series is predominantly centered around finding loot, and there are few places with more of it than a casino. It makes sense, then, that the first paid expansion for Borderlands 3 takes place in and around The Handsome Jackpot, a casino formerly owned by Hyperion Corporation CEO Handsome Jack. Jack died at the end of Borderlands 2, and now his ex, Mad Moxxi, intends to take what’s left of his casino. Naturally, she’ll need some skilled Vault Hunters to take on the job. After all, if heist films are any indicator, stealing from a casino is never easy, and players will face plenty of resistance from Jack’s leftover Hyperion security forces.

Face crazed casino-goers and Hyperion security forces as you fight for the biggest score of your loot-hunting career. “Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot” is now available for #Borderlands3! Learn more: https://t.co/Fmo4eVs8P4 pic.twitter.com/ahOIgpgpWL — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) December 19, 2019

Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot is the first of four paid expansions coming to Borderlands 3. Players can purchase the expansion individually for $14.99, or it can be acquired through the game’s season pass, or the Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition. Outside of the new storyline, players will also find new enemies to battle, new skins to unlock, new weapons, new emotes, and more. In order to play the DLC, players must have completed Episode 5 of Borderlands 3‘s story mode, and gained access to the good ship Sanctuary III.

Perhaps one of the most intriguing things in the game’s trailer is a quick appearance by Handsome Jack, looking very much alive! Since the character’s death, Jack has made a handful of appearances in other Borderlands games, most notably as a hologram in Tales From the Borderlands. It’s entirely possible that this is a flashback, but it will be interesting to see, regardless!

Released in September, Borderlands 3 is the latest entry in the beloved franchise. Developed by Gearbox Software, the game released to strong reviews, despite some performance issues at launch. Borderlands 3 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. It should be noted that Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot is not yet available on Stadia, as of this writing.

Are you excited to check out Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot? Did you purchase the game’s season pass? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!