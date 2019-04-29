Borderlands 3 Gameplay Footage Leaks

With the gameplay reveal event for Borderlands 3 just a couple of days away, fans across the world are getting excited to see what the upcoming game has to offer. Gearbox Software has unveiled a new Twitch extension that will allow viewers the opportunity to start collecting free loot well before the title arrives later this year. However, it would appear that one of the devs was testing out the extension on Twitch, which resulted in a bit of the gameplay being leaked. Not much can be seen in t he clip, but it does give us our best look yet at the inbound entry.

While the clip itself has since disappeared from Twitch, the powers of the Internet have ensured it remains intact. As stated above, it doesn’t reveal much, but it gives us a good look at the HUD we can expect to see in Borderlands 3. One thing that it does reveal is that Claptrap appears to have a new voice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another thing to point out is how loot appears to have an item score, much akin to Destiny’s light levels. As for the chests, there seems to be ones dedicated to each manufacturer, rather than basic chests containing various ones. The guns also have a handling stat, as is seen in the clip. In addition to this, Amara’s Siren markings also appear to be orange in the clip, unlike the blue that players are used to.

While the look of everything seems to be updated and bit more slick than usual, it definitely appears to have that same old Borderlands feel, which fans are surely going to appreciate. Plus, it’s unknown just how much will be changed in the months leading up to launch. To see more of what is to come, however, we will just have to wait until the official gameplay reveal on May 1st.

As for the game itself, Borderlands 3 is set to launch on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you like the way Borderlands 3 is looking in the leaked footage? Does it make you even more excited for the official reveal? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Source: ResetEra

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!