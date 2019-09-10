Borderlands 3 Reveals Mayhem-Filled Launch Trailer

With only a few days remaining before the highly anticipated next entry in the Borderlands series drops, fans could not be more excited. There is plenty of mayhem inbound, especially with the Calypso Twins and their Children of the Vault cult now running around, so players will surely have their hands full with all sorts of fun. That said, Gearbox Software is prepping fans for all of the action that is to come, which is exactly what they have done by releasing Borderlands 3‘s official launch trailer that perfectly sums up all of the inbound awesomeness.

As can be seen in the video above, there is plenty of fun on the way for Vault Hunters. Not only do we get to see the new characters fighting alongside fan-favorites from previous entries, but it is also set to a fantastic soundtrack. In addition to this, we get to see all of these characters band together, seemingly being led by none other than Tina herself. Needless to say, there is going to be a lot of fun going down when Borderlands 3 arrives later this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In case you aren’t caught up to speed just yet, here’s more on the upcoming title:

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast your way through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”

Key Features:

A MAYHEM-FUELED THRILL RIDE Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down.

YOUR VAULT HUNTER, YOUR PLAYSTYLE Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable.

LOCK, LOAD, AND LOOT With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.

NEW BORDERLANDS Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across war-torn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous, and more!

QUICK & SEAMLESS CO-OP ACTION Play with anyone at any time online or in split-screen co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress. Take down enemies and challenges as a team, but reap rewards that are yours alone – no one misses out on loot.



Borderlands 3 is set to officially arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, check out all of our previous coverage.