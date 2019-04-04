Gaming

PC Gamers Are Crusading Against ‘Borderlands 3’ Over Epic Games Store Exclusivity

Earlier this week, Gearbox and 2K announced that the former’s highly-anticipated Borderlands 3 will release on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Of course, PS4 and Xbox One gamers momentarily put aside their differences to celebrate together an earlier than expected release date. Meanwhile, many PC gamers have been crusading and protesting the game. Why? Because alongside announcing the release date, Gearbox and 2K revealed that the title on PC will launch exclusively on the Epic Games Store, and won’t come to Steam until six months later.

In response to the announcement, PC gamers — mostly Steam loyalists — have been sounding off across social media and gaming forums, expressing their displeasure and detailing their reasons why this is bad for the PC gaming community. Here’s just a slither of it:

The protest didn’t stop there though. In 2019, when a games maker makes you made, what do you do? You go review bomb all of their other games on Steam. That’s exactly what happened to the Borderlands series not longer after the announcement:

The backlash was so substantial, that Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox, took to Twitter to provide more context to the situation, pointing out that it isn’t Gearbox who makes decisions like this, it’s the game’s publisher: 2K.

Of course, Pitchford shifting the blame didn’t do much to quell the protests. That said, others have jumped into the conversation, offering different perspectives, and detailing why the backlash, in their minds, is silly.

Borderlands 3 is in development for PS4, PC, and Xbox One, and until the game releases on Steam in April 2020, expect to hear much more about this issue. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated and zany post-apocalyptic looter-shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

