Borderlands 3 Rating Warns of Naughty Foot Rubs, A Giant Human Grinder, and More

Borderlands 3 is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC in a couple of months, but before that can happen the game has to be rated in the territories it’s going to release, including North America. And that’s exactly what has happened. The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has taken the madcap post-apocalyptic looter-shooter for a spin to determine what type of rating should be dolled out to it. And, as you would expect, it earned a “M” for “Mature” rating.

More specifically, it warns of in-game purchases, user interaction, blood and gore, strong language, sexual themes, and intense violence. Interestingly, no drug references though. The ESRB also provides the following “rating summary”:

“This is a first-person shooter in which players assume the role of a Vault Hunter engaging in combat missions while traversing through planets on foot and in vehicles. Players explore new planets, interact with characters, and accept missions to kill specific enemies or obtain objects/information. Players use pistols, machine guns, shotguns, grenade launchers, and explosives to kill enemies in frenetic combat. Battles are highlighted by realistic gunfire, cries of pain, and frequent blood-splatter effects. Some weapons cause enemies to explode into blood sprays and body parts. Stylized environments depict further instances of violence and gore: severed heads on spikes; a human corpse on a spit fire; a giant grinder emitting body parts and blood; a birthday cake decorated with severed fingers. The game contains some sexual material, mostly in the dialogue (e.g., ‘Looks like someone won’t be getting a pre-coital foot rub’; ‘…I wasn’t always the smokin’ hot six-stroke sex engine I am today’; ‘I’m talkin’ sex stuff! Two rounds if I’ve got the juice.’). The words ‘f**k,’ ‘sh*t,’ and ‘a*shole’ appear in dialogue.’

Sounds like a Borderlands game, and it looks like a Borderlands game too. And it will probably be just as good as previous release as well when it release on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

