Borderlands 3 Is The Biggest Borderlands Yet

When Gearbox unveiled Borderlands 3 to the world earlier this year, it sounded like more Borderlands, but also much more ambitious than previous installments in the series. And while this won’t manifest in the hour count — the experience is roughly the same length as Borderlands 2 — Gearbox is pitching the game as the biggest in the series so far. While Gearbox is playing a bit coy on the game’s overall size, and hasn’t given a direct comparison, it is saying it’s the biggest. Further, that it has a very different structure, with multiple planets, all of which make it difficult to compare to past games. But again, it is the biggest.

“One of the ways that we’re the biggest game ever for this franchise is just sheer art [assets] alone, the environments alone, as well as things like map size, player action skills – it goes into all of these different tendrils, that are scattered throughout the game,” said creative director Paul Sage while talking to IGN. “If anybody took one thing away, I’d say varied environments and the varied things you find are super expansive.”

In Borderlands 3, players have access to a ship called the Sanctuary 3, which allows them to travel from planet to planet for the first time. So in this sense as well, the game is much more expansive than previous releases.

Borderlands 3 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is set to launch on September 13. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

