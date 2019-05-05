Borderlands 3 Has An Absolutely “Absurd Number” of “Mega-Moment” Boss Fights

This week, Gearbox revealed the gameplay of Borderlands 3, which is scheduled to hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC this September. And it looks like more Borderlands, which is deliberate. According to Gearbox, the aim with Borderlands 3 wasn’t to revolutionize the formula, but refine it. However, just because Gearbox isn’t reinventing the wheel with Borderlands 3, doesn’t mean it isn’t changing things up from previous releases. For example, for the third mainline entry in the franchise, Gearbox is putting a bigger focus on boss fights. In fact, there’s a whole team that’s specifically dedicated to bosses, which perhaps explains why there’s an “absurd” amount of them in the looter-shooter.

“We had to design completely different ecosystems and enemies for every single planet,” said lead enemy designer Josh Jeffcoat while speaking to GamesIndustry. “We had to make something new, we couldn’t just bring something over. Just trying to come to grips with the scope and how we were going to be able to build everything in time was an incredible obstacle to overcome.

“And the number of bosses in the game and those really big set piece moments is much more than in any other Borderlands game. Just an absurd number. It was so big that my department built a brand new department only for those mega-moment bosses. My friend Matt Cox runs the boss team, and his only job is that every huge, major boss fight in the game goes through him. That’s how we solved that problem – we got more people and piled onto it.”

Having an entire position dedicated to making every “mega-moment” boss fight good, sounds like a great position to have, and should ensure there’s a lot of great boss encounters in the game.

Borderlands 3 is poised to release on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming post-apocalyptic, madcap looter-shooter, be sure to take a gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.

