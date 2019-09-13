Crazy Borderlands 3 Glitch Ends Up Creating Epic Gameplay Moment

Today, Borderlands 3 released onto PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and fans of the madcap looter-shooter seem to be enjoying it so far. That said, like any modern release, the new Borderlands has some bugs. Some of them are tedious and annoying, but there doesn’t seem to be any issue of game-breaking bugs, thankfully. Further, there’s also some great bugs. For example, there’s one glitch making the rounds that sometimes shoots players or enemies into the sky. It’s a pretty common video game bug, but for one player, it created for a pretty epic gameplay moment.

Over on Reddit, one player shared a brief video of the bug happening to them. The player unexpectedly shoots high into the sky during a fight with some Skag pups. On their way back down, Beastmaster pulls out his knife and lands into the ground with it. The pups then try and run away, but are finished off with a pistol. It’s a badass sequence that almost looks planned. It’s not, but hey, maybe Gearbox should leave this bug in the game for a just a little bit longer?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, expect to see plenty more crazy gameplay snippets over the weekend as players really start to sink their teeth into the post-apocalyptic shooter. And hopefully there’s plenty more entertaining bugs.

Borderlands 3 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports or when the game’s first bit of DLC will hit. For more news, media, and information on the looter-shooter, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds & enemies and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy,” reads an official pitch of the game.

