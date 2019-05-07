Borderlands 3 Is Getting Four Story-Based DLC Releases

This week, Gearbox and 2K unveiled Borderlands 3’s gameplay, providing a small glimpse into the experience PS4, Xbox One, and PC players can expect this fall. In addition to pulling the curtain back on the looter-shooter’s gameplay, Gearbox also confirmed that the game will take 30 hours to beat. 30 hours if you beeline through the main narrative missions only. If you dabble in side content and the loot grind, you’re going to get a lot more than 30 hours out of the game. And not only are you going to have a ton of content to dive into at launch, but there’s a lot coming after the game launches as well.

According to designer on the game Matt Cox (via VG 24/7), Borderlands 3 will have four DLC releases. More specifically, four “story-based” DLC releases. And in 2019, this is actually pretty unheard of. Games rarely get story-based DLC these days. However, it’s unclear what Gearbox’s definition of story-based DLC is. Should we expect something like Destiny’s DLC or something more story-driven and meaty in narrative? Who knows, unfortunately Gearbox didn’t provide any further details on the DLC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Borderlands 3 is poised to release on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming madcap looter-shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And, if you haven’t already, also give our official preview of the game a quick gander to find out what we think about the new installment in the beloved post-apocalyptic series.

“Borderlands 3 is one of those games that people have been waiting on for so long that it seems as though it might be impossible to match the community’s excitement for it,” reads a snippet from the preview. “People might find themselves worrying that the character’s quips and asides will fall short after years of the same humor or that the loot-heavy genre is too crowded now for a new Borderlands game. But after playing some of Borderlands 3 during Gearbox’s first big gameplay event, it was a relief to see that there’s no need for these concerns. Borderlands is back in full force, feels just as familiar as ever, has still found ways to update its systems, and comes prepared to reclaim its place at the top of the looter-shooter hill.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Borderlands.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!