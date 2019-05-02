Borderlands 3 Has Microtransactions, But Not The Bad Kind

Borderlands 3 is poised to release this September via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and yesterday, we got a new information dump, which included an unveiling of the title’s gameplay. And it looks good. And so fans were happy. But in this information dump, Gearbox confirmed the game has microtransactions, and this didn’t make people happy. However, Gearbox then clarified the game doesn’t have loot boxes or premium currency, just micortransactions for cosmetics.

During yesterday’s gameplay presentation, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford noted that the studio wants to do what’s right by the series’ fans, which means no free-to-play monetization. However, there will be microtransactions, they just will be akin to the type of purchases that were in Borderlands 2, which mostly nobody had a problem with.

At the time, of the presentation, Pitchford somewhat made it sound like there would be no microtransactions at all, which prompted headlines claiming as much, and also prompted headlines claiming that he lied about microtransactions. Of course, Pitchford didn’t take kindly to the latter.

So, there’s no loot boxes and there’s no premium currency, but there are micortransactions for cosmetic items. In other words, yes, the game has microtransactions. And obviously no microtransactoins are ideal, but this is basically the next best form.

Borderlands 3 is poised to release on September 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming madcap, post-apocalyptic looter-shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And if you haven’t already, also give our official preview of the game a quick gander to see what we think of the new installment in the beloved series.

“Borderlands 3 is one of those games that people have been waiting on for so long that it seems as though it might be impossible to match the community’s excitement for it,” reads a snippet from the preview. “People might find themselves worrying that the character’s quips and asides will fall short after years of the same humor or that the loot-heavy genre is too crowded now for a new Borderlands game. But after playing some of Borderlands 3 during Gearbox’s first big gameplay event, it was a relief to see that there’s no need for these concerns. Borderlands is back in full force, feels just as familiar as ever, has still found ways to update its systems, and comes prepared to reclaim its place at the top of the looter-shooter hill.”

