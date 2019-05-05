Borderlands 3 Will Have Raids and Special Events

Borderlands 3’s endgame content has been discussed by Gearbox Software briefly in the past, and new details from the studio confirm that there will be DLC, special events, and even raids waiting for players when they reach the “end” of the game. During the Borderlands 3 preview event where gameplay was revealed for the first time, VG24/7 spoke to Gearbox and learned more about the endgame content and when we’ll learn even more about it.

VG24/7 spoke to Matt Cox, the lead boss designer for Borderlands 3, who confirmed the details about the game’s raids and events. More information on those types of endgame content wasn’t available right then, but Cox said more will be revealed later.

“We’ll have special events as well as raids,” Cox told VG24/7. “The details on how that shakes out will be announced later, but there’s plenty of endgame.”

If you’ve played Borderlands games in the past, you’ll recall that there were raid bosses of some kind that were able to be fought. The first game added in a raid-like boss within the game’s DLC that players may remember was part of the “You. Will. Die.” mission, and Borderlands 2 brought back a variation of that type of quest with another high-level boss. These types of enemies had “the Invincible” tacked onto the ends of their names, and though it was possible in some instances they could be fought solo, they were designed in a manner that encouraged high-level players in a full team to fight them together.

Also similar to other games in the series, Borderlands 3 will have premium DLC that’ll be purchasable to extend the life of the game. What that DLC will consist of hasn’t been said yet, but expect that to be revealed later in June.

Borderlands 3 is scheduled to release on September 13th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

