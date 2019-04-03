‘Borderlands 3’ Release Date Announced in New Trailer

The release date for Borderlands 3 has officially been announced with the game scheduled to release later this year on September 13th. This release date was one of two that had been proposed as potential launch dates for the game following teasers that were supposedly hidden within the reveal trailer as well as the more substantial evidence in the form of deleted tweets that outed the release date prior to it being announced.

Borderlands 3’s release date was announced through the official Twitter account with a tweet that confirmed some of what people had already seen before. September 13th was the release date seen in the now-deleted tweets that previewed the release of the game, and the cover art for the game that Gearbox responded to is also legit. Judging from the list of platforms seen at the end of the trailer, it also seems that some PC users’ worries about the game being an Epic Games Store exclusive were founded with the store’s logo appearing alongside the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4. A Steam logo was nowhere to be found.

#Borderlands3 arrives on Xbox One, PS4, and PC on September 13, 2019! Tune in to the Gameplay Reveal Event on May 1st, where we’ll debut the first hands-on looks! Pre-order now to get the Gold Weapon Skins Pack!

Though the Borderlands website appears to be having some difficulties loading at the time this is written, likely due to an influx of traffic following the announcement, listings for the various versions of the game are up on GameStop and other retailers. There’s the base version of Borderlands 3, the Deluxe Edition, the Super Deluxe Edition, and the Collector’s Edition. The last of those is the most expensive version and currently is listed for $249.99.

Borderlands 3 is scheduled to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 13th.

