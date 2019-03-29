‘Borderlands 3’ Release Date May Be Hidden In New Trailer

Yesterday during a special PAX East panel, Gearbox finally revealed Borderlands 3 to the world with an explosive and promising debut trailer. Unfortunately, that’s about all it gave us. There’s no word when it will release or what platforms it will release on. However, underneath the surface, the trailer may actually provide more information, such as a release date, or at least that’s what a new fan theory that says Borderlands 3 will release on October 1 suggests.

More specifically, according to Reddit user “Zottlepanda,” there’s some scenes in the trailer that when pieced together appear to spell out the above release date. The frames in question appear at 1:40 and 1:52, and both appear to be hiding numbers in relatively plain sight, though given how fast the trailer moves from frame to frame means you probably wouldn’t notice anything unless you went scrubbing frame-by-frame. How the Reddit user made the discovery, isn’t important, what’s important is that during the first frame you’ll see a “01” on the side of the building and during the second frame you’ll see a “10” in the same white front.

Now, this could point to either a January 10 or October 1 release date, depending on what type of date format is being used. But here’s where things get interesting. This October will mark the 10-year anniversary of the series, aka it’s a pretty good time to release a new Borderlands game. Further, October 1 is a Tuesday, the most common day (other than maybe Friday) to release a game, especially a big one. All of this is to say, not only does the date check out, but it almost seems likely.

Of course, this should still be taken with a grain of salt. It’s obvious those numbers are teasing something, but who knows what. Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to find out if the fan-theory is onto something, as Gearbox has confirmed that a release date will be revealed on April 3.

As we wait for April 3, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of Borderlands 3 by clicking here.

