New Borderlands 3 Trailer Introduces Zane Flynt

Gearbox and 2K have kicked off a new series of Borderlands 3 trailers to introduce the four new Vault Hunters to players. This series starts with Zane, a Vault Hunter who has a wide array of technological devices at his disposal to take on bandits and other threats on and off Pandora. The Vault Hunter is one that players have met once or twice before through various trailers and gameplay previews and returns once again to showcase his abilities.

We’ve of course already seen Zane in previous reveals, but this is the first in-depth look at the character we’ve gotten so far. Zane starts out by going over all of the many jobs that he’s had in the past, but all of them are related to his profession as a mercenary who’s worked for all kinds of different corporations. A talkative, cocky character, Zane looks to be one of the more experienced members of the new Vault Hunter group due to his many years of work in violent industry.

A snippet of the video was shared on Twitter along with a new page on the Borderlands site where we get a walkthrough of Zane’s three skill trees. The page touches on what each of these trees focuses on, but you can also see a full breakdown of every skill that’s in all three trees. His three Action Skills are the Digi-Clone, SNTNL, and Barrier that provide different uses in combat like shielding himself and confounding enemies with clones.

Meet Zane, a semi-retired corporate hitman with decades of espionage under his belt and plenty of gadgets up his sleeve. #LetsMakeSomeMayhem

Zane’s also unique in the sense that he can use more than one of these Action Skills by sacrificing his grenade slot. Some of these abilities make use of the grenade mod that he has equipped as players get farther into the skill trees, so those items will still be important if players decide to forgo the explosives in favor of two abilities.

The site also makes mention of his last name being “Flynt,” a detail which was revealed months ago and expanded on during ComicBook.com’s interview at a Borderlands 3 gameplay event. We learned that Zane is indeed related to Baron Flynt and Captain Flynt from past Borderlands games, and the page for the character asks if players’ Zane builds will be “worthy of the Flynt family name.”

Character trailers for the other Vault Hunters including Moze the Gunner, Amara the Siren, and Fl4k the Beastmaster will follow this one.

Borderlands 3 is scheduled to release on September 13th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.