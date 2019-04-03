‘Borderlands 3’ Vault Hunters and Abilities Revealed

The Borderlands 3 release date has officially been revealed, along with a plethora of other goodies, including pre-order bonuses, special editions, and much more. In addition to all of this, Gearbox has also officially unveiled more details regarding the vault hunters that will be featured in the upcoming game as well as the abilities that players can expect to have fun with. Needless to say, all of the leaks that have popped up over the past year or two seem to be true for the most part, but now we have a few more details.

The leaks that have revealed the vault hunters were definitely right, as the new group players will be hanging out with are Moze, Amara, FL4K, and Zane. However, we now have a clear idea as to what each of the Borderlands 3 vault hunters will be bringing to the fights. According to the 2K website, here’s who the playable characters are and their abilities:

Moze as THE GUNNER: When Moze needs backup she Digistructs her mech – Iron Bear – for a sucker punch of additional firepower.

Amara as THE SIREN: A confident, capable brawler with the ability to summon ethereal fists, Amara uses her Siren powers to smash her enemies.

FL4K as the BEASTMASTER: FL4K lives for the hunt. So do the loyal beasts that follow their master’s every command. Their preferred prey? Unsuspecting bandits, those poor suckers.

Zane as the OPERATIVE: Specializing in battlefield gadgetry, Zane is extremely proficient at slipping into combat, creating chaos, and sneaking back out as if he were never there.

Borderlands 3 is set to arrive on September 13th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down. Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable.

“With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.

“Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across war-torn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous and more!”

What do you think about this? Excited to take on the role of one of the new vault hunters in Borderlands 3? Do you already know who you’re going to main as? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

