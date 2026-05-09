Nintendo Switch Game Normally $65 Only $5 for Limited Time

A Nintendo Switch game that normally costs $65 on the Nintendo eShop is only $5.19 for a limited time. More specifically, this price point, which is the result of a massive 92% discount, is available until May 25. Meanwhile, there is no Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, but it is playable on the new Nintendo console via backward compatibility. And the timing of this deal is spectacular because its sequel is set to release very soon.

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Those on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, courtesy of the digital Nintendo eShop, can specifically claim The Sinking City for just $5. Switch and Switch 2 users can get not just the regular version of the game for this price, but the deluxe version. This includes both The Worshipers of the Necronomicon DLC, which adds an additional three quests to the game, and the Merciful Madness DLC. This second DLC not only adds another additional three quests, but these quests are exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

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Sleeper Hit From 2019

For those unfamiliar with The Sinking City, it debuted in 2019 as a new IP, developed by Ukrainian studio Frogwares. It is an open-world action-adventure detective game with shades of horror inspired specifically by the works of H.P. Lovecraft. And it proved to be a bit of a sleeper hit, earning a 77 on Metacritic, a nomination for Best Action and Adventure Game at The Independent Game Developers’ Association Awards, and selling well enough to get a sequel, The Sinking City 2, which just this week got a summer 2026 release date. And it looks good. It remains to be seen just how much the narrative of the first game will connect to its sequel, but now is a good time to at least check out the first game and familiarize yourself with it. And if you like detective games and H.P. Lovecraft horror, there is a great chance you are going to really enjoy The Sinking City.

As for the game itself, you play a private investigator in the half-submerged city of Oakmont, which has been captured by supernatural forces. Your job is to get to the bottom of what has possessed the city and its inhabitants.

Those who end up taking advantage of this Nintendo eShop deal should expect a runtime of about 20 to 25 hours, though completionists will need closer to 30 to 35 hours. This is up to seven hours of content per dollar.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.