"Big" New Borderlands Game Teased

It sounds like the team at Gearbox Software could already be hard at work on the next major installment in the Borderlands franchise. According to a new tweet from company CEO Randy Pitchford, the studio is currently looking to bring on a number of new developers that want to work on the popular looter-shooter series in the future.

Pitchford's message on Twitter regarding a new Borderlands game started out with the founder of Gearbox stating that he had been hearing rumors that a company other than his own might be working on a new installment in the series. "I am told of rumors that Gearbox is 'assisting' or 'co-developing' another Borderlands game (or a new spin-off game). These rumors are not accurate," Pitchford said plainly. "Gearbox is [the] lead dev of any future games in the Borderlands franchise (or any Borderlands adjacent games) with no co-development."

More: We are definitely working on some amazing stuff that, I hope, will surprise and delight you. Plug: if anyone out there has Skills-To-Pay-Bills and wants to get in on some Borderlands action, we're working on the big one :) https://t.co/Pp5iTUBwAt https://t.co/ExjXEbU30R — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 6, 2021

This tweet from Pitchford then led to a follow-up where he informed those interested in working on the series that Gearbox is very much hiring right now to work on a major project. "If anyone out there has skills-to-pay-bills and wants to get in on some Borderlands action, we're working on the big one," he went on to say.

Pitchford didn't specify what he meant by "the big one", but logic would tell us that he seems to be alluding to a sequel to Borderlands 3. Although Gearbox is still supporting the 2019 title to this day, it looks as though the studio as a whole is beginning to gear up to work on Borderlands 4. And if this isn't the project that Pitchford might be referring to, well, then maybe that's what he meant in the same tweet when he said that he hopes it's something that will "surprise and delight" fans.

Considering that Gearbox is still actively hiring new employees to help work on this mystery game, there's a good chance that we won't hear about it officially for quite some time. Still, if another Borderlands game is in the pipeline, what would you like to see this time around? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.