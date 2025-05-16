Borderlands 4 Adds Major Feature Fans Have Wanted Since the First Game

Gearbox has confirmed that Borderlands 4 will release with a major feature fans have wanted since the first Borderlands game. And in the past Borderlands games have had this feature, some of them, but never at launch. In other words, Borderlands 4 will be the first Borderlands game to support the fan-favorite feature the moment it releases, which will be on September 12, 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to ditching an annoying Borderlands 3 feature, Borderlands fans can expect Borderlands 4 to have dedicated drops, something Borderlands 3 did not have at launch, though Gearbox eventually added it after via a post-launch update. There aren’t currently a plethora of details on the feature and its implementation in BL4, but we know every boss and mini-boss in the game will have a dedicated drop.

“It took them five games to do it but we are finally having them on release! That was my favorite announcement from this whole thing,” said one Borderlands 4 speaking about the presentation that shared the news.”

While Borderlands fans are no doubt excited for this feature to be available at launch for the first time, some other fans are worried it could lead to lots of farming, similar to some games in the past.

“That’s great, now I’m just hoping they aren’t miserable to farm,” notes one fan. “I remember spending hours farming the queen in Borderlands 2 to get a nukem because not only was there a chance for her to drop it but also a chance for her to spawn.”

For what it is worth, addressing this potential concern, Gearbox noted that players can respawn and farm bosses in the game, however, what the drop rates will be remains to be seen.

Borderlands 4 is set to release worldwide on September 12 via Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming madcap looter shooter — including all of the latest Borderlands 4 news, all of the latest Borderlands 4 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Borderlands 4 deals — click here.