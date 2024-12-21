Borderlands 4 Confirms Popular Feature Introduced in Borderlands 3

Another fan-favorite feature has been confirmed for Borderlands 4. This time the feature will be familiar to anyone who played Borderlands 3. Those that haven’t played since Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Borderlands 2, or the original Borderlands may not be as familiar with the feature though, at least how it is implemented in the zany and madcap post-apocalyptic looter shooter.

Gearbox has yet to confirm a Borderlands 4 release date, but it has confirmed the next Borderlands game will release sometime in 2025. The lack of date seems to suggest it will be in the second half of the year, otherwise a release date would have surely been showed at The Game Awards earlier this month when the game made its grand reveal. Whatever the case, when Borderlands 4 will releases it will be with cross-play.

Word of this feature has been relayed alongside word that the game is going to run on the latest iteration of Unreal Engine, Unreal Engine 5. Borderlands 3 also ran on Unreal Engine, but Unreal Engine 4.

As for cross-play, it will allow Borderlands 4 players to play with their friends and other players regardless of what platform they are on. Like Borderlands 3, Borderlands 4 will be playable via online co-op that supports up to four players. It also has two-player local split-screen, but this obviously does not involve cross-play.

Borderlands 4 is set to release worldwide sometime in 2025 via the PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Borderlands game — including all of the latest Borderlands 4 news, all of the latest Borderlands 4 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Borderlands 4 speculation — click here. Meanwhile, more can be read about the game below:

“Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities,” reads an official description of Borderlands 4. “Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts. Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos.”

