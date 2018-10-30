‘Borderlands’: This Psycho Cosplay Is So On Point, It’s Scary

Cosplay is an incredible way for fans of their favorite franchises to bring the characters that mean the most to them into the real world. Or, like this cosplayer, a perfect way to unleash your inner “Psycho”.

For those familiar with the Borderlands series from Gearbox, these foes are aplenty when trying to survive Pandora. Italian cosplayer ‘Miss Hatred Jessica’, real name Jessica Armanetti, brought this enemy to life with the help of fellow cosplayer Leon Chiro:

(Note, below are Facebook embeds. If for some reason they are not showing up, you can view the entire photo album here.)

From the cell shading, to the emblazoned contact lenses, the attention to detail done when crafting this Borderlands-inspired cosplay is unreal! “Miss Jessica” also did a set with blue contact lenses to show off a different type of Psycho:

Unfamiliar with the Borderlands franchise? Here’s what you need to know:

“Get ready for the mind blowing insanity! Play as one of four trigger-happy mercenaries and take out everything that stands in your way,” reads the official Steam description.

“With its addictive action, frantic first-person shooter combat, massive arsenal of weaponry, RPG elements and four-player co-op*, Borderlands is a breakthrough experience that challenges all the conventions of modern shooters. Borderlands places you in the role of a mercenary on the lawless and desolate planet of Pandora, hell-bent on finding a legendary stockpile of powerful alien technology known as The Vault.”