‘Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition’ PS4 and Xbox One Release Date Revealed

While we’ve known about Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition for quite some time thanks to numerous leaks, today, during its special PAX East presentation, Gearbox officially announced the game for PS4 and Xbox One, and revealed alongside a new trailer that it will release on April 3.

According to Gearbox, it’s not a remake, but a remaster. That said, it will feature some new content, like four-player co-op, new skins, more loot, tweaks to bosses, and further small additions.

For those that don’t know: the first Borderlands released about 10 years ago, all the way back in 2009 via the PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. While not as loved as its sequel, Borderlands sticks out simply because it’s the origins of one of the most popular series of last-gen, a series that in many ways helped lay the blueprint for the looter-shooter genre.

As you may know, both of its follow-ups — Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel — were both remastered for modern systems and the PC in the Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, but the original never made the jump to this gen, meaning if you just started gaming this generation, this will probably be your first time playing the game, at least on console.

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition launches on April 3 via the PS4 and Xbox One. There’s currently no word of a Nintendo Switch release. If you’d like, you can read more about the original game, below:

Lock, Load, & Face the Madness. Get ready for the mind blowing insanity! Play as one of four trigger-happy mercenaries and take out everything that stands in your way! With its addictive action, frantic first-person shooter combat, massive arsenal of weaponry, RPG elements and four-player co-op, Borderlands is a breakthrough experience that challenges all the conventions of modern shooters. Borderlands places you in the role of a mercenary on the lawless and desolate planet of Pandora, hell-bent on finding a legendary stockpile of powerful alien technology known as The Vault.

Role Playing Shooter (RPS) – Combines frantic first-person shooting action with accessible role-playing character progression

Co-Op Frenzy – Fly solo in single player or drop in and out with up to 4 Player Co-Op online for a maniacal multiplayer experience

Bazillions of Guns – Gun lust fulfilled with rocket-launching shotguns, enemy-torching revolvers, SMGs that fire lightning rounds, and tons more

Radical Art Style – New visual style combines traditional rendering techniques with hand-drawn textures to create a unique and eye-catching spin on the First Person genre

Intense Vehicular Combat – Get behind the wheel and engage in intense vehicle-to-vehicle combat

