New Borderlands Deal Charges You $3 Per Game

A new Borderlands deal provides a collection of games from the madcap, post-apocalyptic looter-shooter series at a price point that boils down to $3 per game. With Borderlands 4 coming next year, and the Borderlands movie out, now is a great time to jump into the shooter series that got its start during the Xbox 360 and PS3 console generation. Those just jumping in now have many hours of content to grind through before they are caught up. Ignoring spin-offs, there are still four mainline games to play before Borderlands 4 releases: Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, and Borderlands 3, which were released in that order.

The first three of these games -- so every aforementioned previous release, minus Borderlands 3 -- is available via the Borderlands Legendary Collection, which specifically includes the Game of the Year edition of the first game and all the DLC released for all three. Right now, this collection is 80 percent off on the Nintendo eShop, letting Nintendo Switch users get their hands on it for just $9.99. This is the cheapest the game has ever been on not just the Nintendo eShop, but any digital storefront.

Naturally, this Nintendo eShop deal is only available for a limited time. More specifically, this deal for the Switch version of the Borderlands Legendary Collection is set to expire on September 10.

"Get three times the mayhem, three times the loot, and three times the action with the Borderlands Legendary Collection! Kill bandits and beasts, collect powerful weaponry, and maybe even save the universe in Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, along with piles of bonus add-on content for each game, adding 100+ hours of gameplay at an incredible value," reads the collection's official production description on the Nintendo eShop.

Unfortunately, for those looking for the same deal on the PlayStation Store, or the Xbox store, it doesn't exist, at least not actively. In fact, it is not even currently on sale at all for these platforms, but rather costs its full normal price, which is $49.99. However, Steam deal for Borderlands games are currently available here on Fanatical.