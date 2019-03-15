‘Borderlands’ Developer Teases Fourth New Game, Fans Hoping It’s ‘Battleborn’ Related

March is gearing up to be a huge month for Gearbox. Like, really huge. For PAX East later this month Gearbox has teased the following: Borderlands 3, Borderlands 2 on either Nintendo Switch or VR, and something that looks We Happy Few related. And now it’s teased yet another game, though what this latest tease is for, nobody can decipher. And because it’s so ambiguous, Battleborn fans have latched onto it as hope that something Battleborn or Battleborn-related will be announced at the show. It’s wishful thinking, but in 2019, that’s about all Batttleborn fans have.

Of course, there’s really no evidence to suggest this is Battleborn related, and the tease is so vague it could be anything. It could be a new IP, a new Brothers in Arms (which we know is in development), or something related to its publishing branch. Unfortunately, all we can do is speculate, because this tweet is all we have:

Time to tease another game for PAX! pic.twitter.com/vTHqRgYNeq — Gearbox Official (@GearboxOfficial) March 15, 2019

Given how much of a critical and commercial flop Battleborn was in 2016, makes me think this can’t be anything for the online first-person hero shooter. Simply because I can’t see Gearbox reviving the series at this point.

Given that it’s the fourth game teased, makes me think it’s probably something smaller. After all, it seems Gearbox lead with its biggest tease, and has followed up with teases dropped in order of significance.

Anyway, if you missed the aforementioned earlier teases, you can view them below in order of when they were revealed:

Time to tease another game for PAX! pic.twitter.com/N6OQIUZnAc — Gearbox Official (@GearboxOfficial) March 13, 2019

Time to tease another game for PAX! pic.twitter.com/nYXncBmlI9 — Gearbox Official (@GearboxOfficial) March 14, 2019

Whatever the tease is for, we will find out more on March 28 at 2 p.m. EST when Gearbox hosts its special PAX East panel that it promises will have multiple reveals and announcements.

What do you think this newest tease is for?

