Borderlands Movie Adds Creed II Star Florian Munteanu

The cast for the Borderlands movie continues to grow as Creed II star Florian Munteanu (who played the progeny of Dolph Lundgren's Ivan Drago in the film) is in final negotiations to appear in the movie according to The Hollywood Reporter. Munteanu will take on the part of Krieg in the film, starring opposite Ariana Greenblatt's Tiny Tina. He also joins a cast that includes Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, and Jack Black as the voice of Claptrap. The movie is scheduled to film in Budapest, Hungary later this year, no release date has been scheduled yet.

In a statement about Munteanu's casting, Borderlands director Eli Roth said: "Florian brings real humanity and multiple layers to a character who on the surface seems totally insane and brutally savage. Krieg was by far the most difficult role to cast, and Florian brought him to life and grounded him in a way that I didn’t know was possible. He’s going to be a brilliant Krieg and will fit in perfectly with our incredible cast.”

There’s a chance that Borderlands fans themselves will have a chance to be in the movie. Roth previously expressed interest in having Borderlands cosplayers in the film to be killed off in creative ways fitting of the Borderlands universe, but it’s unclear exactly how that’ll work especially given COVID-19 safety precautions and protocols

"I don’t know how we’re going to pull this off to pick where we’re gonna shoot it – but I want to find the craziest cosplayers and most psycho Psychos around the world, and I want to kill them in the movie,” Roth said during PAX East last year. “I don’t want to just put them in the movie like ‘Oh, there’s a cosplayer.’ I want something horrible crushing you, or some awful death. Because for the superfans of the game to not only live in it and be in it, but when we get to actually build the world, we want to find people around the world and bring them in and just maim them. Just do horrible things to them.”

Last week Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford revealed that he had returned from visiting the movie’s production center in Hungary. Pitchford didn’t share many details about what he saw or assisted with while he was there, but he did acknowledge that he was there for a span of multiple weeks.