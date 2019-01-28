BossLogic Draws Up Gal Gadot As Yet Another ‘Mortal Kombat’ Favorite

Internet artist BossLogic has been keeping busy. No, we mean super busy.

Over the past few days, he’s been re-imagining a number of superstars drawn up as Mortal Kombat characters, and it’s been getting all kinds of attention on the Internet. And his latest work has definitely hit the bullseye.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just mere hours after putting her in the role of Kitana, BossLogic has returned to Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, seeing what she would look like as the deadly Mileena. And, well, we can’t argue with the quality here. This is amazing stuff.

And fans have been responding i kind, appreciative of BossLogic’s work on the character.

INSANEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE — Atila Britto (@briittoatila) January 28, 2019

Now that’s the stuff I’ve been waiting on dude, top job. #MK11 #Mileena4MK11 — Rory the Saltminer (@TheSaltminer) January 28, 2019

Now we’re talkin’. 😀 — Ken D. Blackwell • ケン·ディ·ブラックウェル (@Seiginotora) January 28, 2019

This is the latest work from the artist, as he’s been posting caricatures over the past few days.

For instance, earlier today, he envisioned what Michael Fassbender of X-Men fame would look like as Raiden, and, well, it looks better than Christopher Lambert, if we dare say ourselves.

On Friday, he introduced Chris Pratt of Guardians of the Galaxy fame into the game as Johnny Cage; and while some fans were a little torn over the portrayal, there’s no doubt that others think he’s an ideal fit.

On the same day, he also decided to give John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum star Keanu Reeves the Mortal Kombat treatment, introducing him as blinded warrior Kenshi. And this one was pretty bad-ass, to say the least.

And then there’s the one that’s gotten the most buzz yet, when BossLogic introduced Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Crackdown 3 star Terry Crews as Jax. Not only did it get attention from Mortal Kombat creative director Ed Boon, but also Crews himself, who said he’d love to play the character in the game. And apparently, the director agrees, though nothing is finalized just yet.

Now the question is…who will BossLogic introduce next? Some fans are making suggestions already, but he could literally go in any direction with his choices- and they’re all pretty awesome thus far. Fingers crossed we get something unexpectedly cool- like Gal Gadot as, well, any of the females we’ve seen thus far. Imagine what she’d look like as Skarlett. Maybe BossLogic already is…

Mortal Kombat 11, the latest entry in the series, arrives on April 23 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Be sure to check out our hands-on with the game!

Which caricature from BossLogic is your favorite thus far? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!